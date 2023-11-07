WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Get WESCO International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Down 2.2 %

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Shares of WCC stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WESCO International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 25.5% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 157,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.