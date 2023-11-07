Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

