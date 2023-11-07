Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous final dividend of $0.64.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

