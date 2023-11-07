Westrock Coffee (WEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.65 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 310.68% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect Westrock Coffee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westrock Coffee

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,839.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,817 shares of company stock worth $233,709. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.