Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises 1.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

