Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.85 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

