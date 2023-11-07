Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.85 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FREE stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whole Earth Brands
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Pfizer and Sanofi shares fall, which one to scoop up?
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.