William Blair Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EnerSys has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

