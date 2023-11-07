Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,496 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Goldenstone Acquisition worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 386.0% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDST stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

