Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,492 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Elme Communities worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,764,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,800,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,072,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,355,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

