Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 618.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.59% of Magnum Opus Acquisition worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,138,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OPA opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Company Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

