Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 59.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE STEW opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $13.82.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

