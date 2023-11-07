Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Generation Asia I Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAQ opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

