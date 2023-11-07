Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,155 Shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Pono Capital Two worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pono Capital Two by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,024,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 724,523 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pono Capital Two by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 321,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Two during the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTWO opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Pono Capital Two Profile

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

