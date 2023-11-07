Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DPG opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

