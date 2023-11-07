Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,211 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQU. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,516,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Aquaron Acquisition by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Aquaron Acquisition by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 100,704 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AQU opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

