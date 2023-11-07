Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,570 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TG Venture Acquisition were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TGVC opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

In other TG Venture Acquisition news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 206,034 shares of TG Venture Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $2,274,615.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.