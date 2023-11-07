Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 105,225 Shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,225 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blue World Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder World Holdings Ltd Blue sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200,000.00, for a total transaction of $480,000,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,000,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Blue World Acquisition Profile

Shares of BWAQ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

