Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 266,432 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,432 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Slam by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

