Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 58,950 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,950 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.89% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 853,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 198,863 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 34.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 476.5% during the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 132,950 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

