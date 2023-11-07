Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Xcel Energy worth $233,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

