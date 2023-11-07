Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $30,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.