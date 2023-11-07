XML Financial LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after purchasing an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.