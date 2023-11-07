XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

MA opened at $386.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.40. The company has a market capitalization of $362.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $315.15 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

