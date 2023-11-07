XML Financial LLC Buys 201 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.