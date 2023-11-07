XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,608 VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:SMB opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.