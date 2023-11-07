XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

