XML Financial LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.