XML Financial LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

