XML Financial LLC Sells 21,297 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $198.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

