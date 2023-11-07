XML Financial LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BAPR opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

