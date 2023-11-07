XML Financial LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $339,323.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,100.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,882 shares of company stock worth $3,069,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.27.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

