XML Financial LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.