XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Cut by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,171 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for 2.8% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.37% of XPO worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 250,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

XPO Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. 106,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,741. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

