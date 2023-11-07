Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 591329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $301,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $706.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

