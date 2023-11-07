Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

