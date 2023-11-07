Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $31.46.
In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
