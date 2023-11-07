Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,890,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

