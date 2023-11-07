Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires 60,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,710,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

