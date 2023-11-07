Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 175,000 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Paramount Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. 1,411,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

