Zenyatta Capital Management LP Invests $1.18 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,186,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,387. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $445.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

