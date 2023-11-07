Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 6.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.82. 222,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile



Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

