Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 22,500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,949,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.56. 1,481,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,550,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.79 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $816.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $20,907,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.