1,332 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.16 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

