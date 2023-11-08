13,500 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PD opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.