1,550 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

