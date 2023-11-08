17,176 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

