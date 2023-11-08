2,188 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.75. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
