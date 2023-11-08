379 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

