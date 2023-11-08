393 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total transaction of $661,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $8,678,834. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $613.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $625.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.93.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.