3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

3M has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,376,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

