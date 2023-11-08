455 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $629.49 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $326.10 and a twelve month high of $631.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.09 and its 200 day moving average is $518.49. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.